New COVID-19 cases break 13,000 for second day in a row; 96 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Friday released the latest coronavirus numbers, reporting a second day in a row where new, single-day cases of COVID-19 broke 13,000.

In addition to an increase of those 13,000 new cases from a Thursday count, health officials also reported 96 deaths.

The total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began has risen to 1,181,483, with a total number of Florida resident deaths now at 20,401. The state also reports non-resident deaths at 289.

The pandemic has hit long-term care facilities particularly hard. Counties with more than 400 long-term care deaths include Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Broward, and Hillsborough. Total deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities to date stands at 7,859.

As of Friday, there were 5,182 people hospitalized with "primary" diagnoses of COVID-19. The number of available hospital beds statewide is at 20%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 67,577 and 703 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 22,393 and 270 deaths.

