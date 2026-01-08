New Costco location coming to Sanford in early 2027, city officials say

The Brief A Costco in Sanford is expected to open in early 2027. The new Costco warehouse will be in the revitalized Seminole Towne Center. Costco announced its opening four new locations in the U.S. so far in 2026.



A new Costco location in Sanford is expected to open in early 2027, city officials say.

A shopper exits a Costco store in Centerville, Ohio, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said it will publish the September consumer price index (CPI) figures on Oct. 24, marking a rare exception to release data during the g Expand

What we know:

A new Costco warehouse is coming to Sanford as part of the revitalization of the Seminole Towne Center.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Demolition of the site at the Seminole Towne Center is expected to begin in April of this year, with Costco opening by early 2027,

FOX 35 reported in June that Sanford's new Costco warehouse will be approximately 156,454 square feet and will occupy the space of the former Macy's building and adjacent parking lot. The location will also include a gas station and 847 parking spaces.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Current Costco Central Florida locations

Costco has four warehouse locations and one business center in Central Florida.

Altamonte Springs, located at 741 Orange Avenue, is open until 8:30 p.m.

Winter Park, located at 3333 University Boulevard, is open until 8:30 p.m.

Orlando, located at 4696 Gardens Park Boulevard, is open until 8:30 p.m.

Orlando, Costco Business Center, located at 2101 Waterbridge Boulevard, is open until 6 p.m.

Clermont, located at 4600 Collina Terrace, is open until 8:30 p.m.

What is Costco?

Costco is a membership-only big box retailer with over 800 locations worldwide.

The company, which was re-branded from the name Price Club, first opened in 1976 in a converted airplane hangar in San Diego.

The company offers two membership tiers, including Gold Star Member – $65 a year – and Executive Member – $130 a year.

Costco also launched its Costco Business Centers, which are open for any members and sells bulk items, office supplies and goods, but doesn't have a food court or food samples.

Where are new Costco locations coming?

In 2026, Costco announced four new locations in the U.S.

A location in West Roseville, Calif. is opening in January and locations in Liberty Hill, Texas, Forney, Texas and South St. George, Utah are expected to open in March. Costco's Sanford location has not been confirmed on its website.