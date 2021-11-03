New concert hall opening at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

If you enjoy the arts, you’re going to love the debut of a new concert hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Steinmetz Hall will be opening in January, as part of the Art Center’s phase two development. FOX 35 News got a sneak peek at the performance space which holds more than 1,600 seats. Named after philanthropists Chuck and Margery Pabst Steinmetz, Steinmetz Hall is the third theater that completes the original design of the Arts Center.

It’s located on the north side of the facility which is, in total, approximately 700,000 square feet. Taxpayers and donors raised $612 million to create the concert hall.

The Center’s CEO, Kathy Ramsberger, said Steinmetz Hall will be unveiled on January 14, with a grand celebration, where the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will perform with the Royal Ballet. Musicians Jennifer Hudson, Leon Bridges, and Lyle Lovett are also scheduled to perform.

"This hall transforms into a lot of different shapes and how you celebrate different types of music," she added.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said it helps add to tourism in Central Florida.

"A state-of-the-art performing arts hall will be enriching and contribute significantly to our economy and quality of life. We are thrilled to support the center as we continue to elevate the status of arts and culture here in Central Florida."

The Arts Center opened its doors in November 2014 and began phase two of construction three years later in 2017.

A cabaret-style hall called Judson’s will also be completed in May of 2022. Named after Joyce and Judson Green, Judson's is a space where guests can enjoy "intimate performances and events." Construction on the space, formally known as the Green Room, began in late September 2021.

