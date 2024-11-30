New citizens sworn-in during Fusion Fest opening ceremony

After reading out the oath of citizenship, downtown Orlando welcomed a group of newly-minted Americans.

US District Judge Roy Dalton administered the oath. He said it had been a privilege to preside at these ceremonies, over the years. "Well, there really aren't very many perks of office that I enjoy more, frankly, than having the opportunity to welcome new citizens to the United States. It never gets old, you know?"

At Saturday morning's ceremony, they swore-in 24 new citizens from 13 different countries. Rogerio Tutti was one of them. Originally from Brazil, he worked in central Florida as a pianist and composer. "It's a true way of life, because I have been 'American' for quite some time and now to officially be American is really happy," Tutti said.

Andre Quatela was another Brazilian native who became a citizen on Saturday morning. He worked for Delta Airlines and said he appreciated the promise of America. "Being all over the place in the US, it's great to know you have a great country, great people, and a safe country for the future and especially for my kids, as well."

The ceremony happened during the opening of the 2024 Fusion Fest in downtown Orlando, in front of the Doctor Phillips Center. The festival showcased the foods, cultures, and music of central Florida’s diverse nationalities. Organizer Paula Wyatt said it was the perfect opportunity for this special occasion. "We have over a hundred cultures represented here, from fusion, fashion, film, fun! So citizenship fits right in."