New camera developed by UCF could help python hunters

Pythons in the Everglades should be shaking in their skin.

Researchers at the University of Central Florida are developing new technology to help hunters find this invasive snake.

To catch pythons, you first have to see them. Special cameras developed at UCF make that job a lot easier by enhancing the contrast between the snakes and their surroundings in real-time.

It essentially makes that snake pop out as bright against a dark background.

And the researchers are not done. They want to make the snakes even easier to spot in the future by detecting snakes using computer algorithms.

Watch FOX 35 News for more coverage of the 5-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting.