Florida woman loses nearly $500K in financial scam, 2 California residents arrested

The Brief Two California residents have been charged in a scam that defrauded an Orange City woman out of nearly $500,000. Authorities say the victim believed she was wiring money to her accountant, but scammers had compromised the accountant’s email. One suspect was arrested in California, while the other surrendered in Volusia County.



Two California residents have been arrested in connection with an elaborate financial scam that cost a Volusia County woman nearly half a million dollars, authorities announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Jason Hellawell, 56, and Ariel Wang, 33, are both facing charges of money laundering and grand theft over $100,000, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Wang is also charged with an organized scheme to defraud.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Investigators said the Orange City victim believed she was wiring $487,350 to her accountant to cover taxes. However, her accountant’s email had been compromised by scammers, leading the funds to be rerouted to fraudulent accounts.

Hellawell was taken into custody in California, while Wang turned herself in at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Monday.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Detectives with the sheriff’s Financial Crimes Unit traced the stolen funds and seized related bank accounts. Officials say further charges could be filed as investigations continue in other jurisdictions.