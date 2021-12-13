New $42 million library in Winter Park officially opens

A multi-million dollar library officially opens Monday in Winter Park.

The new library is said to be designed for large-scale events like weddings and reunions. It also includes a business center and auditorium.

A famous British architect designed the building and spoke to FOX 35 about the project.

WEATHER ALERT: Will it be warm on Christmas? A deep dive into Florida's forecast

"It's always great to make public projects for communities, it's the most heartwarming thing. And you know, this will affect generations of the community and that means a lot to me," Sir David Adjaye of OBE said.

The library cost $42 million and took about five years to build.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.