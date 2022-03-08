Neighbors on edge after brutal murder of married couple

Neighbors on North Wild Olive Avenue say safety will be top of mind at their community meeting Tuesday night following the brutal attack of a married couple.

Daytona Beach police say Brenda and Terry Aultman were riding their bicycles home from Bike Week on Main Street when someone stabbed them to death, slashing their throats early Sunday.

"Oh my! It’s horrendous. That’s just horrendous. And the poor detective that found them… was just so upset, so upset he said, ‘Sue you don’t want to see this,’" said Sue Odena.

Tuesday, police released security footage of a man they are considering a person of interest. He appears to be wearing white pants, a gray tank top, a plaid scarf, a black cowboy hat, red gloves and carrying a backpack.

Police said he was seen walking past a smoke shop on Seabreeze near the corner of A1A just after midnight the day of the murders.

Neighbors plan to gather for their regular community meeting at a nearby school to talk about safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Daytona Beach police.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help cover funeral expenses.

