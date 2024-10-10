'Neighbors helping neighbors': South Carolina governor deploys National Guard to Florida

Stream FOX 35 News

More than 100 soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard will deploy to Florida to help with the state's response to Hurricane Milton.

The deployment comes after Florida's request for emergency assistance from South Carolina, according to the authorization letter and directive.

"Hurricane Helene reminded us of the power of neighbors helping neighbors, and South Carolina is ready to stand with Florida in their time of need," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a release. "The National Guard resources being deployed will not interfere with our own recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene and will still allow for our National Guard to deploy in South Carolina to prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Milton."

Among the assets being deployed to help Florida, according to the release:

Approximately 70 soldiers, 30 high-water vehicles , and two support vehicles from the 1051st Transportation Company in Varnville

A South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue team, a specialized search and rescue team with helicopters, Army National Guard aircrew members , and rescue technicians

More than 60 soldiers assigned to the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Headquarters, to provide command and control for four battalions

The deployment is part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which allows states to share personnel, equipment, and other resources during emergencies.

