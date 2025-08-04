Neglected cemetery outside Apopka gets cleanup, but future remains uncertain

The Brief An overgrown cemetery outside Apopka has spent the past decade or more in various states of disrepair. A local history buff’s obsession encouraged the city of Apopka to do some maintenance work. There’s no long-term plan for the property or the people who made it their final resting place.



A long-neglected cemetery on the outskirts of Apopka is once again getting some much-needed maintenance, thanks in large part to the efforts of a local history enthusiast. But questions remain over who is ultimately responsible for its care — and what happens next.

What we know:

Bay Ridge Cemetery, a small burial ground outside Apopka, has been in various stages of neglect for more than a decade.

Overgrown grass, fallen trees, and dirt-covered headstones have plagued the property, despite periodic cleanup efforts.

The cemetery, which includes the graves of notable local families like the Reeds, Schopkes, and Lesters, has recently received maintenance from City of Apopka crews after renewed attention from a community member.

Bridget Tarssenko, a local history enthusiast, has taken it upon herself to care for the site after discovering its condition nearly nine years ago. Her dedication has inspired the city to intervene more than once, most recently sending workers last week to mow and remove weeds.

What we don't know:

Ownership and responsibility for the cemetery remain murky. The land is privately owned, but the current owner has not been publicly identified or located.

Orange County, where the cemetery is technically located despite having an Apopka mailing address, says it has no authority over cemetery operations. The City of Apopka, while willing to help, says it cannot take on full responsibility or funding for ongoing maintenance. With no revenue source or formal oversight, the cemetery’s long-term future is uncertain.

Who’s responsible for cemetery upkeep?

The backstory:

Bay Ridge Cemetery has been largely forgotten since the last known burial in 2006. Over time, nature overtook the site, hiding its historical significance.

Tarssenko’s discovery of the overgrown grounds and her passion for local history turned the site into her personal preservation mission. Her advocacy helped put the cemetery back on the city’s radar.

While city crews have responded on occasion, there has been no formal adoption of the site by any agency.

What they're saying:

Bridget Tarssenko stumbled across the Bay Ridge Cemetery about 9 years ago. The cemetery is off Plymouth Sorrento Road. It has an Apopka address but is technically in an unincorporated part of Orange County. Tarssenko made the place her passion project.

"You have to care, and I'm a caring person. I have a big heart. If I can get somebody's attention, let's clean up this place."

The City of Apopka has stepped in to clean the place up multiple times over the years.

Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore told FOX 35, "Orange County Government does not own and operate cemeteries. The current property owner should consider deeding the property to the City of Apopka for the best outcome."

However, the city says they can’t foot the bill all on their own. It’s also privately-owned land. FOX 35 couldn’t get a hold of the owner.

"For the city to take on a responsibility, it's a lot. I mean, we want help, we want to be a part of the solution, but we shouldn't be the only solution," said Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson. "We'd sure like to see some help from Orange County and the people who have a loved one that's buried here."

What's next:

The last burial here was in 2006. There’s no new money coming in to pay for maintenance, and no one else is stepping up to foot that bill. Tarssenko hopes that’ll change. She and Mayor Nelson are both asking for volunteers to come out and help with the upkeep of the cemetery.