Needle exchange program started for Orange County to combat HIV, STIs

Hope & Help, an organization that works to end the HIV and STI epidemic in Florida, announced on Wednesday a needle exchange program for Orange County.

They said that the program aims to help those who struggle with drug use, reduce the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C, and prevent overdoses, which were up more than 70 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hope & Help was reportedly selected by the Orange County Government after the county's Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance to allow needle or syringe exchange programs in February 2020. The program officially began on June 1st, 2021.

The organization said that program benefits include: "exchange of needles one for one; safe injection and wound care supplies; Naloxone distribution and education; overdose prevention and safer injection site training. Program participants will also be offered free Narcan, a medication that reverses overdoses and has saved thousands of lives."

"What we are offering with the needle exchange is part of a larger harm reduction program grounded in justice and human rights," said Hope & Health Prevention Director Adam Troy. "Harm reduction is about creating positive change and working with people without judgement, coercion, discrimination, or requiring that they stop using drugs as a precondition of support. We treat people who use drugs along with their families with compassion and dignity, to save lives and stop the spread of disease."

