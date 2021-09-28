Need for diaper donations increases during pandemic

Anyone who has never had to buy diapers may not appreciate how expensive they can be. It can cost families $80 a month to diaper one child.

A number of other organizations are trying to pick up the slack.

Sharon Lyles knows what it is like to be down to your last diaper and not have the money to buy more. So Lyles founded the Central Florida Diaper Bank, which operates out of Orlando, to help people avoid what she went through.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.