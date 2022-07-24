National Tequila Day: Here's a crash course on the distilled liquor

article

July 24 is National Tequila Day.

Kristopher DeSoto, the founder of Hiatus Tequila, joined " Fox & Friends Weekend " on Sunday morning to celebrate the distilled liquor, which is made from fermented agave juice.

What follows are some fun facts about tequila — for this day and every day.

Check out these facts here.

1. Tequila is native to Mexico and is named after the town of Tequila, which is located in Mexico’s western state of Jalisco.

2. Only five states are authorized to make tequila, according to DeSoto.

Those states are Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit and Tamaulipas.

Jalisco is one of Mexico’s biggest producers, DeSoto said on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

3. The raw ingredient that makes tequila is Mexican blue agave, which is a succulent species with fleshy leaves.

The plant can take up to eight years to mature, according to DeSoto. When the agave finally reaches maturity, it's harvested and cooked to make tequila.

TEQUILA AND MEZCAL: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

4. Tequila can vary in color — and that color corresponds with how long it’s been aged.

Here's a rundown of the variations.

Blanco tequila is clear and is typically aged from zero to five months.

Reposado tequila is gold-amber and is typically aged for six months.

Añejo tequila is gold-brown and is typically aged for a year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Blanco is always the most popular because it’s the one we’re always used to doing shots with and all that," DeSoto said.

"And there are three expressions."

5. The "cleaner" and "smoother" a tequila is, the less sugar is needed, DeSoto said.

"A margarita in even Mexico is nothing like on this side of the border," he told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

NATIONAL TEQUILA DAY: 5 FUN FACTS ABOUT THE CELEBRATED SPIRIT

"A margarita in Mexico is almost soda, lime and tequila. It’s clean, and you don’t feel so bad the next day."

What drink combo does Kristopher DeSoto recommend?

If an easy cocktail is what you need, DeSoto recommends the Hiatus Highball.

It's made with three ingredients: tequila, tonic water and lime juice.