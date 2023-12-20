National Signing Day: Where Central Florida high school athletes landed

It’s a day most high school football players dream of putting pen to paper and signing to play the sport they love at the next level.

"It means a lot. I do this for my family. I know they see it. I know they’re loving it. We got some more things to do. This is just the first step," NC State signee Josh Alexander-Felton said.

Edgewater had four players make it official Wednesday morning. All of them signed with Division I programs, including four-star cornerback Cait Bates, who’s heading to Florida State.

Bates was initially committed to LSU but flipped his decision a few weeks ago.

"Really just staying in-state, staying close to home, and just being able to be coached by some great coaches that are experienced. Just having the opportunity to go out and put my talents on one of the highest levels, just compete with some of the best," Bates said.

In Seminole County, Seminole High School’s gym was filled with friends and family as four players signed. Chasen Johnson is joining Gus Malzahn and taking his talents to UCF.

"I just want the kids to see that hard work, no matter where you come from. It’s going to pay off," Johnson said.

Preston Watson started playing football when he was a young boy. He said it wasn’t until his freshman year that he realized he could make his dreams of playing collegiate football happen.

"Watson was a dream moment. Being a freshman and watching my kids do this the past three years, it was kind of all a blur. I knew it was going to be my time eventually. I just didn’t think it would come so soon. I’m just blessed, and I thank God I was given the opportunity with my talents to go to a college like Duke.

Watson and Johnson, among others, say they will enroll early in school.