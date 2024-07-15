National Lottery Week: Here’s how Floridians can win a $200 gift card

Stream FOX 35 News

The Florida Lottery and lotteries across North America celebrate National Lottery Week July 15-19 to "raise awareness of the positive impact and critical roles lotteries play in the communities they serve," according to the Florida Lottery.

"From enhancing educational opportunities for students to supporting local businesses and promoting responsible gameplay, our efforts positively impact lives throughout the state", said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. "We look forward to continuing our mission and making a lasting difference for all Floridians," David added.

Not many people know this but the Florida Lottery donates a lot of money to our communities.

According to the Florida Lottery website, since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $97.2 billion in prizes and made more than 4,000 people millionaires.

The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue into Florida's economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,600 Lottery retailers, and transfers to education, said Florida Lottery.

According to the website, the Florida Lottery contributes more than $46 billion to enhancing education and sends more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

To show their appreciation, the Florida lottery is hosting a Facebook trivia giveaway from July 15 to 22, inviting Florida residents 18 and older to participate in winning $200 in home improvement gift cards.

Players have until 11:59 p.m. EST on July 22 to comment on their answers to the trivia questions. Three winners will be chosen on July 23.

"National Lottery Week is a great opportunity to express our appreciation for our players, retailers, and communities, all of whom contribute to our continued success," said Davis.