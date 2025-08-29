National Hurricane Center watching new area for possible tropical development in Atlantic

The Brief Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are watching a new area for possible tropical development. The tropical wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Sunday. The system has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.



Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are watching a new area for possible tropical development off the coast of Africa over the next week.

System off the coast of Africa

What we know:

A tropical wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Sunday.

Thereafter, environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the Eastern and Central

Tropical Atlantic next week.

The system has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

(Credit: FOX 35 Storm Team)

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The heightened activity in the tropics comes as we near the peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The peak of hurricane season is generally around Sept. 10th, with the most active period falling between mid-August and mid-October.