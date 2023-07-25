National Hurricane Center watching 2 disturbances for tropical development potential

The National Hurricane is monitoring two areas for tropical development potential in the Atlantic.

Disturbance 1 - Invest 95L

A tropical wave, also known, as Invest 95L, is located near the Windward Islands in the Eastern Caribbean. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves quickly to the west.

The disturbance has a 10% chance of development over the next seven days. "Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur during the next day or two before it moves into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds," the NHC said in its advisory.

Disturbance 2

The second system is a weak trough of low pressure located South of Bermuda. Forecasters said it has a low, 20% chance of tropical formation over the next seven days.

"Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward towards the southeastern U.S. coast later this week and into the weekend," the NHC said.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said both wind shear and dry, dusty air are limiting development at this time.