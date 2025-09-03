National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Gabrielle likely to form in the Eastern Atlantic

The Brief The National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the FOX 35 Storm Team are tracking a tropical wave in the far Eastern Atlantic. The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Gabrielle within the next few days. The system has a 30% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of formation over the next week.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the FOX 35 Storm Team are tracking what will likely become Tropical Storm Gabrielle within the next few days. The tropical wave is currently located in the far Eastern Atlantic.

Where is the tropical wave? What are its chances of development?

What we know:

A tropical wave located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde islands, continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions remain conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend.

This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic into early next week.

The system has a 30% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of formation over the next week.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The most active period of the season is typically in the months of August, September and October, with the peak often falling around Sept. 10.