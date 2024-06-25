National Hurricane Center tracking new disturbance in Atlantic

A new disturbance located over the southern Caribbean Sea is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said it has a low chance – 20% – for tropical development over the next seven days as it moves into the western Caribbean by late this week.

Slow development is due to the Saharan dust headed toward Florida and the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend, which is helping limit much of our tropical development over the next week or so.

As of Tuesday, it has produced disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

If it were to become a tropical storm later down the road, it would be called Beryl, the second named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor the area for potential development.