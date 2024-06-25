Expand / Collapse search

National Hurricane Center tracking new disturbance in Atlantic

By
Published  June 25, 2024 1:09pm EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: June 25, 2024 (Afternoon update)

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson provides an update on the Tuesday weather forecast for Orlando and Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new disturbance located over the southern Caribbean Sea is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said it has a low chance – 20% – for tropical development over the next seven days as it moves into the western Caribbean by late this week. 

Slow development is due to the Saharan dust headed toward Florida and the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend, which is helping limit much of our tropical development over the next week or so.

As of Tuesday, it has produced disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

If it were to become a tropical storm later down the road, it would be called Beryl, the second named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor the area for potential development. 