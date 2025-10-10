National Hurricane Center: Subtropical Storm Karen forms as Tropical Storm Jerry expected to strengthen

The Brief Subtropical Storm Karen formed Thursday in the Atlantic, becoming the 11th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Jerry remains on track to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.



Subtropical Storm Karen formed Thursday in the Atlantic, becoming the 11th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Tropical Storm Jerry continues to spin across the Atlantic and remains on track to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days.

Tracking Subtropical Storm Karen

What we know:

As of 5 a.m. Friday, the NHC says Subtropical Storm Karen is located about 570 miles north-northwest of the Azores.

Forecasters say the storm is moving toward the northeast near 9 mph, and a faster northeastward motion is expected Friday night and into Saturday. Little change in strength is forecast Friday, and the system should degenerate to a post-tropical low on Saturday and open into a trough soon thereafter.

Maximum sustained winds for storm are near 45 mph with higher gusts, and winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.The estimated minimum central pressure of teh storm is 998 mb.

This graphic provides an overview of the tropical Atlantic Basin on Oct. 10, 2025.(Credit: FOX Weather)

Tracking Tropical Storm Jerry

What we know:

The NHC is also continuing to track Tropical Storm Jerry, which is located about 80 miles north-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Forecasters say Jerry is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph. A turn toward the north is expected Friday night and into Saturday, followed by a northward to north-northeastward motion through the rest of the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will continue passing to the north of the Leeward Islands Friday morning, then move away from the islands later Friday.

The storm currently has maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts, and topical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles, mainly to the east of the center.

The storm's estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

Although the struggling storm is being impacted by moderate to strong wind shear, preventing it from strengthening at a faster rate, forecasters still say gradual strengthening of the storm is forecast during the next few days, and Jerry could become a hurricane by late Friday or Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for St. Barthelemy and St. Martin, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, and the adjacent islands. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Saba and St. Eustatius. The Northern Leeward Islands are facing tropical storm conditions, with heavy rain, flash flooding, large swells, and life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Tropical Storm Jerry's stats. (Credit: FOX Weather)

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

Now that we are in October, our focus will start to shift from activity in the Central Atlantic to activity possibly brewing in the Caribbean and the Gulf.

The Central American Gyre is a low pressure system that forms over Central America and pulls in moisture from the Gulf, the Atlantic and the Pacific. This annual pattern can lead to tropical activity in the back half of the season.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.