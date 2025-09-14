National Hurricane Center: Development odds increase for tropical disturbance in Atlantic

The Brief The NHC has increased the odds of development for a tropical disturbance in the far east Atlantic. The odds have increased from 40% to 60%, the NHC said. A depression could form by next week.



The National Hurricane Center has again increased the odds of development for a tropical disturbance in the far east Atlantic. Gradual development is possible, and a tropical depression could form during the middle-to-late part of next week, the NHC said.

It comes as the "peak" of hurricane season – Sept. 10 – has passed. Though, August, September, and October are considered the most active parts of the season. Hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30.

Where is the tropical disturbance?

The tropical disturbance is located in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, near 29W from02N to 20N. It's expected to move towards the northwest, then north by next week. It's moving at 10–15 mph, the NHC said.

What are the chances of development?

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A tropical outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, which issues long-range weather outlooks (14-21 days outs). The NHC looks 7 days ahead.

The chances of development have increased from 50% to 60%, the NHC said in its Sunday morning update. The disturbance is currently producing a large area of limited showers and thunderstorms.

"Although dry and stable air is expected to limit development of this system during the next couple of days, some gradual organization is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form during the middle to latter part of next week as the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic," the NHC said.

Is it headed towards the United States or Florida?

It's too early to know. It's still a tropical wave and has not developed into a tropical depression, nor for certain that it will.

However, based on some models and forecasts, it does not appear that this wave would impact the U.S. East Coast. There's the potential for a dip in the jet stream in the east as well as the ridge in the Atlantic to steer this system out to sea.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor.

The next names on the list are Gabrielle, Humberto, and Imelda.