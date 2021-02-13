NASCAR fans excited for Daytona 500, hope weather cooperates

We're just hours away from the green flag dropping at the Great American Race. The forecast is on top of mind for NASCAR fans ahead of the Daytona 500 as rain is expected Sunday afternoon.

The weather cooperated at the Daytona International Speedway for Saturday's race: "Beef. It's What's For Dinner 300." But, fans were ready just in case.

"I told him that I didn't have a jacket with me and he ran to Walmart and got some ponchos," said NASCAR fan David Harris.

Last year, the Daytona 500 was pushed to the next day because of rainy weather. Fans are hoping for better luck this time around.

"Praying it's not going to rain," said NASCAR fan Christian Luckwaldt. "Just praying."

With COVID-19 safety measures like smaller crowds, social distancing and masks, some fans are looking at the glass half full.

"So, you don't have the big crowds and you're not worried about people falling on you and spilling stuff on you," NASCAR fan Jerry Slayton said with a smile.

Fans of all ages are excited to see who will claim the checkered flag in NASCAR's biggest race.

"It's just a nice change of scenery to feel a little bit of normalcy, be outside, be with people and socialize while being safe and it kind of makes you appreciate these times," said Jenna Levenson, who will be attending the Daytona 500.

You can watch the Daytona 500 on FOX 35. The race starts at 2:30 p.m.