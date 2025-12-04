Powerball jackpot grows to $820 million ahead of Saturday's drawing

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $820 million for the drawing set for Dec. 6. The estimated cash prize for the jackpot is $383.5 million. No one has won the big prize since Sept. 6.



The Powerball jackpot has climbed again after no one won the big prize in Wednesday's drawing.

The jackpot is now an estimated $820 million, making it one of the largest prizes in the history of the game.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 1, 14, 20, 46, 51 with a Powerball of 26.

A ticket matching five numbers for a prize of $1 million was sold in Florida.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday.

Jackpot continues to grow

No one has matched all the winning numbers since Sept. 6, when two winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas for a jackpot of $1.78 billion—the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, according to lottery officials.

Powerball: How to play

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Winners can receive their jackpot prize as a lump sum or as an annuity that's paid in 30 payments over 29 years.