NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts arrive at Cape Canaveral ahead of launch

NASA welcomed the SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts to Kennedy Space Center on Monday, ahead of Saturday's planned launch.

The Crew-4 flight will carry Mission Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins, all of NASA, and Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European Space Agency), to the space station for a science expedition in microgravity.

NASA welcomed the SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts to the Kennedy Space Center on Monday, April 18, 2022. [Credit: NASA]

The mission is the fourth crew rotation to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket and the fifth SpaceX flight with NASA astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight in 2020 to the space station, as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, NASA says.

The launch is targeted for 5:26 a.m. EDT Saturday, April 23.

