NASA, Boeing Starliner crew return to earth from ISS pushed back, again

NASA has once again delayed Starliner's departure from the International Space Station.

The decision to scrub the June 26 return of Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will allow the mission teams time to review propulsion system data, NASA said.

The spacecraft also has some helium leaks that resulted in the delay of the initial launch to the ISS from Florida.

The mission's managers are evaluating the future return opportunities following the station's two planned spacewalks on Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, July 2.

"Starliner is performing well in orbit while docked to the space station," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. "We are strategically using the extra time to clear a path for some critical station activities while completing readiness for Butch and Suni’s return on Starliner and gaining valuable insight into the system upgrades we will want to make for post-certification missions."

The Starliner rocket still remains cleared to return to Earth in case of an emergency on the ISS that would require the crew to leave orbit.

When Williams and Wilmore depart the ISS, Starliner will complete a deorbit burn and land in the New Mexico desert using a parachute and airbag system.

According to NASA, the crew is not pressed for time to leave the station because they have several supplies in orbit.