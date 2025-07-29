NASA says nearly 4,000 workers to leave space agency: Reports

The Brief NASA says nearly 4,000 employees have opted to leave through a deferred resignation program. The program is part of a broader Trump administration effort to reduce the federal workforce. Critics say the resignations and proposed budget cuts could harm NASA’s mission and global standing.



NASA’s workforce is undergoing one of its largest reductions in decades, with nearly 4,000 employees choosing to resign through a deferred departure program backed by the Trump administration.

The voluntary exits represent about 20% of the agency’s workforce and come amid proposed budget cuts, internal criticism, and uncertainty over the future of several major space science initiatives.

Why are so many NASA employees resigning?

The backstory:

NASA confirmed the news in a statement to NPR on Saturday, saying a total of 3,870 employees have now opted into the administration’s deferred resignation program, which allows participants to receive benefits and pay for a limited period after choosing to leave.

A first round of the program saw 870 employees exit earlier this year. A second round, which closed July 25, added another 3,000 departures. An additional 500 employees left the agency through regular attrition, according to NASA spokesperson Cheryl Warner.

The reduction will bring NASA’s overall headcount from 18,000 to around 14,000 workers.

The program is part of a wider push by the Trump administration to shrink the federal workforce, following recommendations from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

What we know:

NASA has shared some key details about the scope of the resignations and how the program unfolded:

The deferred resignation program included incentives and continued benefits for voluntary departures.

NASA’s interim administrator has not said how the workforce reduction will impact current projects.

Some of the agency’s programs that were previously on the chopping block have been preserved under a new spending bill.

What we don't know:

Despite the confirmed departures, several important questions about NASA’s future operations remain unanswered:

The agency has not disclosed how remaining staff or operations will be reorganized.

It’s unclear whether the resignations will delay upcoming missions or research.

The timeline for when the workforce reduction will fully take effect has not been finalized.

How much is NASA’s budget changing?

By the numbers:

In May, the Trump administration proposed slashing NASA’s 2026 budget by 24%, from roughly $25 billion to $19 billion. However, that proposal is currently being reviewed in Congress, where both chambers are considering keeping the agency’s budget closer to current levels.

Earlier this month, Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which reversed several earlier cuts and allocated nearly $10 billion in new funding through 2032. That money includes support for Mars exploration and continued plans to return astronauts to the moon.

What they're saying:

More than 300 current and former NASA employees sent a letter to interim NASA administrator Sean Duffy, warning that the agency is undergoing "rapid and wasteful changes." The letter, known as the Voyager Declaration, urged Duffy to reconsider implementing the proposed cuts and employee reductions, arguing that "they are not in the best interest of NASA."

The Planetary Society, a nonprofit led by science communicator Bill Nye, also criticized the White House’s budget proposal in May.

"The Planetary Society believes that a great nation deserves a great space program, one that reflects our national ideals and serves the public interest," the group said in a statement. "This proposal doesn’t merely fall short — it actively rejects that promise, undermining the rare opportunity NASA provides to build unity at home and collaboration abroad through American leadership."