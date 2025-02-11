NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore get new homecoming date from space

The Brief NASA, Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have a new homecoming date to Earth. NASA, SpaceX have moved up the planned date by a few weeks to March 12, if all safety checks are met. The two astronauts flew to the ISS aboard Boeing's Starliner in 2024 for a planned week-long stay. However, safety issues with the Boeing Starliner have delayed their return to Earth. The Boeing Starliner flew back to Earth unscrewed due to safety concerns. The astronauts will now fly back with NASA's Crew-9 aboard one of SpaceX's space capsules.



NASA astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who launched aboard the troubled Starliner capsule to the International Space Station months ago, have a new homecoming date – if there are no more delays.

On Tuesday, NASA and SpaceX announced a new target date to bring the astronauts back home to Earth – no earlier than Wednesday, March 12 – aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule alongside Crew-9.

"The earlier launch opportunity is available following a decision by mission management to adjust the agency’s original plan to fly a new Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-10 mission that requires additional processing time. The flight now will use a previously flown Dragon, called Endurance, and joint teams are working to complete assessments of the spacecraft’s previously flown hardware to ensure it meets the agency’s Commercial Crew Program safety and certification requirements."

What happened?

The backstory:

After a series of delays, Williams and Wilmore flew to the International Space Station aboard Boeing's Starliner aircraft in June 2024. It was expected to be a week-long mission aboard the International Space Station – a mission that has now exceeded seven months.

Prior to the Starliner's successful launch to the ISS, there were helium leak issues that needed to be addressed. The Starliner successfully made it to the ISS, but experienced several helium issues on the way up.

In September, it was determined that Starliner would leave the ISS and return to Earth without its crew due to safety concerns. Starliner ultimately returned to Earth without major issues, NASA said.

NASA then decided that the two Starliner astronauts would return to Earth aboard SpaceX's capsules, joining Crew-9, when the Crew-10 mission arrives to the ISS.

What they're saying:

Who are Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore?

Suni Williams

Suni Williams became a NASA astronaut in 1998 and has been part of three space missions: Expeditions 14/15, Expeditions 32/33, and Boeing Starliner's first crewed flight.

Williams was born on Sept. 19, 1965 in Euclid, Ohio. She attended Needham High School in Mass., and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy. She earned her masters from the Florida Institute of Technology in 1995.

She's married to her husband, Michael. They have dogs and enjoy working out, working on houses, cars, and airplanes, according to her NASA bio.

Barry "Butch" E. Wilmore

Butch E. Wilmore has been part of two space flights and spent at least 178 days in space. He previously served as Flight Engineer on Expedition 41 and assumed command of the station as Expedition 42 arrived. During that mission, he logged 167 days in space and performed four spacewalks. In 2009, he piloted Space Shuttle Atlantic for STS-129, according to his NASA profile.

He attended Mount Juliet high school in Tenn., attended Tennessee Technological University, and earned his master's at the University of Tenn. He is married to the former Miss Deanna Newport of Helenwood, Tenn. The two have two daughters.

What do we know about Crew-10?

Four astronauts will be part of Crew-10's mission to the International Space Station, replacing Crew-9. They're expected to be up there for several months and return to Earth in Fall 2025, according to NASA's Crew-10 web page.

The official portrait of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 members with (from left) Mission Specialist Kirill Peskov of Roscosmos; Pilot Nichole Ayers and Commander Anne McClain, both NASA astronauts; and Mission Specialist Takuya Onishi from JAXA (Japan Aerospa Expand

Crew-10 mission team:

Anne McClain (NASA) - commander

Nichole Ayers (NASA) - pilot

Takuya Onishi (JAXA) - mission specialist

Kirill Peskov (Roscosmos) - mission specialist

What's next:

After Crew-10 arrives at the ISS, there will be a brief introduction and handover between Crew-9 and Crew-10. Then, Crew-9 will return home.

Crew-9:

Nick Hague (NASA)

Suni Williams (NASA)

Butch Wilmore (NASA)

Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos)

It is possible that the return date may change. It takes several hours to leave the ISS, fly back to Earth, and then splashdown on Earth. And there are a host of safety factors, including equipment, team, crew member, and weather safety checks, that all need to be met.

The adjustment also provides SpaceX the opportunity to finalize the new Dragon spacecraft's interior and integration activities while maintaining the Crew-10 and Crew-9 schedules, NASA said.

