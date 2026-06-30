NASA astronauts to repair ISS robotic arm during spacewalk

The Brief Two NASA astronauts will conduct a spacewalk on Tuesday to repair a broken robotic arm on the International Space Station. NASA flight engineers Chris Williams and Jessica Meir will exit the ISS at about 8:35 a.m. ET and work for several hours. They will replace a wrist joint on the Canadarm2, which malfunctioned in May.



Two NASA astronauts on the International Space Station will suit up for a spacewalk on Tuesday to repair the station's robotic arm.

Flight engineers Chris Williams and Jessica Meir will exit the ISS at about 8:35 a.m. ET to make the repairs.

The pair will work for roughly six and a half hours replacing a wrist joint on the robotic arm, which malfunctioned in May.

They will repair the arm with a spare that was already stored on the space station, NASA said.

The Canadarm2 robotic arm extended from a fixture attached to the Harmony module.(Credit: NASA/Chris Williams)

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Why did the robotic arm malfunction?

The Canadarm2 malfunctioned during normal operations on May 27 after the arm "drew elevated motor current and did not move as expected," NASA said in a June 22 update.

The robotic arm is an important part of the ISS and is used to move large equipment and capture cargo vehicles.

The 56-foot-long Canadarm2 has been in operation for more than 25 years.

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2nd spacewalk of 2026 for NASA astronauts

Tuesday's spacewalk will be the second for Williams and Meir this year.

The pair also performed a spacewalk together back in March to install a solar array modification kit.

Williams and Meir will have help from NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot who will help the duo into their suits and maneuver the Canadarm2 into position for repairs.

How to watch the spacewalk

NASA will stream the spacewalk starting at 7 a.m. ET on its YouTube channel and on its free NASA+ app.