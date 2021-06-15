NASA announces launch date for next SpaceX crewed mission

article

Another round of astronauts is headed for space!

NASA announced on Tuesday that its SpaceX Crew-3 mission is now targeting launch for no earlier than Sunday, October 31.

"No better treat than a rocket launch!" NASA's Kennedy Space Center tweeted on Tuesday.

Astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer will launch on Halloween on a new Crew Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They'll spend 6-months at the International Space Station on a science mission.

"Crew-3 astronauts will arrive at the space station for a short handover period with the Crew-2 astronauts and other crew members on Expedition 66," NASA said in a press release.

They'll join Crew-2 NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, astronaut Aki Hoshide, and Thomas Pesquet on the ISS. Crew-2 is targeting early-to-mid November for a return to Earth inside Crew Dragon Endeavour off the coast of Florida.

Following Crew-3, the next crew rotation mission is targeted for no earlier than mid-April 2022 with the partner spacecraft and launch vehicle to be determined at a later date.

