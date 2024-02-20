Naples plane crash: Report details survivors' escape from doomed flight

The Collier County Sheriff's Office released new information Tuesday on the deadly plane crash in Naples on Feb. 9.

The incident report states the pilots told the stewardess, Sydney Bosmans, and the two passengers, Aaron Baker and Audra Green, to brace for impact after both engines failed.

Bosmans told investigators that after the crash on I-75 in Naples, she was able to get the rear door open for the three of them to escape before the plane exploded.

Both the pilots were killed.

Bosmans, Baker and Green were not seriously injured and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

An initial report is expected in a few weeks.

