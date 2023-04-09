Expand / Collapse search

Mysterious airbourne object knocks Florida driver unconscious on highway

By FOX 35 News Staff
A driver traveling down a Florida highway was knocked unconscious by an unknown object on April 6, fire officials said. 

According to the Martin County Fire Rescue, the mysterious object — that fire officials believe could be a tire — struck a GMC truck, shattered the windshield, and destroyed the roof of the truck. 

The driver was knocked unconscious and was airlifted to the hospital. A passenger in the car had to take control and pull the car over. 

Two passengers in the car had non-life-threatening injuries and were also taken to the hospital. 

Crews said there was a trailer on the northbound side of the road that was missing a wheel, but there was no car or witness to provide information. 

The southbound lanes of I-95 in Hobe Sound were shut down for a period of time due to the incident. 