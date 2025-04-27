1 dead, multiple hurt after boat strikes Clearwater Ferry, police say

The Brief Officials said there were six people who were declared trauma alerts following a crash involving the Clearwater Ferry. The boat involved in the crash fled the scene, according to officials. More than 40 people were aboard the Clearwater Ferry, officials said.



Multiple people were transported to the hospital and one person died after a boat struck the Clearwater Ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge on Sunday night just before 8:45 p.m., according to Clearwater city officials.

The ferry, which had more than 40 people aboard, was struck by another boat that fled the scene after the crash.

City officials said six people were declared trauma alerts, with two of those transported by helicopter.

Officials said all occupants of the Clearwater Ferry are accounted for.

The boat that fled the scene has been identified by an agency, according to officials.

Officials with the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will continue to investigate.