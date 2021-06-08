Mount Dora police search for suspected vehicle used in attempted burglary

article

Mount Dora police need the public's help to find an SUV officials say is connected to an attempted burglary.

Investigators say two masked people tried to force their way into a home on North Alexander Street on Sunday.

Officials said the suspects got away in a Mazda CX5.

The license plate on the vehicle was stolen from another vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Mount Dora police.