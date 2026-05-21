Mount Dora officials reopen Donnelly Street months after flood damage repairs

The Brief Mount Dora officials reopened Donnelly Street after months of repairs following major flooding in October 2025. The road is a key route into downtown and had caused traffic and access issues during the closure. City leaders said new drainage improvements should better protect the roadway during future storms.



Mount Dora officials reopened Donnelly Street on Thursday, about seven months after severe flooding forced the major roadway to close.

City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the reopening of the north-south corridor, which serves as a key route into downtown Mount Dora.

What they're saying:

The street was heavily damaged during flooding in October 2025, causing traffic disruptions and limiting access for residents, visitors and businesses.

Mayor James Homich said the project required months of emergency response, engineering work and drainage improvements.

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"It’s been a long seven months, but I think we did it in as fast a time as possible," Holman said.

Officials said the roadway last underwent a major renovation in 1960. The latest project included new features aimed at improving storm drainage ahead of hurricane season.

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"You can never predict a thousand-year storm," Holman said. "But I’m hoping that this will survive."

The reopening restores access to downtown businesses, the public library and nearby cemeteries, while easing traffic problems caused by the closure.

Holman called Donnelly Street "our main north-south artery" and said the closure had a significant impact on the community.