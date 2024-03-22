Mount Dora leaders vote to raise police officer starting salary

Mount Dora City Council unanimously approved raising police officer pay by 13% at a regular council meeting on Tuesday. The pay raise is part of a larger effort to increase the number of officers on the force to better ensure safety within the city.

FOX 35’s Kelsie Cairns spoke one-on-one with Mount Dora Police Chief Michael Gibson. He said, "This is just the next step in stepping up our game to retain and recruit our personnel."

Chief Gibson said he is thankful the city voted "yes" to increasing officer pay. The increase comes after struggles over the last two years to keep officers on the force.

In 2022, MDPD lost 15 officers out of 46. Last year, the department lost seven more. However, no officer has left so far this year.

"Our officers are really tired. They’re working seven days a week, [with a] couple of half shifts here and there," Gibson said.

He says the raise allows the city to compete with other departments in Lake County. For example, the Lady Lake Police Department leads the county in police officer pay with an annual starting salary of $62,500. The Leesburg Police Department pays officers $61,255. Now, Mount Dora officers' starting annual salary will be $58,400. This new rate makes Mount Dora third in the county regarding police officer pay.

Monique Amos, who was visiting Mount Dora for a concert, offered her two cents on the city’s decision. She said,"It’s not enough."

She added, "They put their lives on the line every day for us. I think it’s important that they get paid appropriately for the work that they do to keep us safe."

Chief Gibson said, "If we don’t put together packages to where we can retain our folks, that means our senior folks, in particular, they’re going to go elsewhere."

The pay raise goes into effect on April 8.