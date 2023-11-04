Motorcyclist killed in Osceola County crash: FHP

article

A motorcyclist died after being hit by a van Friday night in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 44-year-old man was traveling northbound on his motorcycle on Buena Ventura Blvd approaching Majors Lane.

A 2017 Ford Cargo Van was stopped in the westbound lane of Majors Lane at the intersection of Buena Ventura Blvd.

As the van turned left to travel southbound on Buena Ventura Blvd it entered the path of the motorcyclist who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told FHP the motorcyclist was driving above the speed limit and didn't have any headlights on before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.