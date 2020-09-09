Motorcyclist killed in crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed after being involved in a crash early Wednesday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Kim Montes says the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on US-192 and Old Melbourne Highway. The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Lt. Montes says the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information has been released.
