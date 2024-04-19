Motorcyclist killed in collision on Fort Christmas Rd. in Seminole County

Livestream FOX 35 News

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Seminole County involving two vehicles, according to authorities.

The incident involved a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Fort Christmas Rd. towards the intersection of Killaloe Terrace. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said, simultaneously, a 2019 Toyota Prius was also heading westbound on Fort Christmas Rd., positioned ahead of the motorcycle near the intersection.

According to a preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist began to pass traffic on the left, using the eastbound travel lane, while the Prius driver was making a left turn to head southbound onto Killaloe Terrace. That resulted in a collision, with the front of the motorcycle striking the left side of the Prius.

The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver and passenger of the Prius were unharmed and cooperated with authorities.