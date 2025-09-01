Motorcyclist killed in crash with boat trailer in Volusia County, FHP

The Brief A motorcyclist died Sunday after crashing into the back of a boat trailer on U.S. Highway 92 in Volusia County, troopers said. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck’s driver and passengers were not injured.



A motorcyclist was killed on Sunday in a crash on U.S. Highway 92 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the rider of a 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on International Speedway Boulevard, just west of Educators Road, when he failed to notice a 2024 GMC Sierra towing a boat trailer ahead of him.

The motorcycle collided with the left rear of the trailer, sending the rider off the roadway and into the grassy median.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC and the passengers were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.