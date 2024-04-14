Motorcyclist dies after striking tree in Volusia County: FHP

article

One man is dead after officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said he struck a tree after losing control of his motorcycle Saturday evening.

It happened just after 7:00 p.m. in the area of Debary Avenue and Main Street, according to officials.

Officials said witnesses reported the motorcyclist was traveling above the posted speed limit before running a red light at an intersection. In an attempt to avoid colliding with traffic on Main Street, the motorcyclist swerved to the right and ran off the roadway.

FHP said once the motorcyclist collided with the curb, he then ran into a traffic sign and then struck a tree. The victim was thrown from the motorcycle and later pronounced dead on scene.

The victim was identified as a 71-year-old man from Deltona.