Mother’s Milk Bank of Florida helping state’s most fragile newborns

The Mother’s Milk Bank of Florida is providing lifesaving nourishment to some of the state’s most vulnerable infants.

The bank supplies pasteurized donor milk to neonatal intensive care units across Florida.

About 85% of the milk distributed by the bank goes through a detailed screening and preparation process before it reaches babies in need.

First, donated milk is thawed and combined into large batches, carefully mixed by calorie content to ensure each bottle meets precise nutritional standards. It’s then bottled, pasteurized to eliminate harmful bacteria, frozen, labeled, and shipped to hospitals statewide.

Staff at the milk bank say the process doesn’t just benefit infants — it also helps the mothers who donate.

"I think that something that's really beautiful is how it's actually able to help the mothers that are donating as well. For a lot of them, it's therapeutic — if they lost their baby or just want to give back the same thing another mother gave to them," said Asheley Walden, a pasturization technician. "It’s something selfless and sacrificial… and it’s something we all admire here."

The Mother’s Milk Bank of Florida continues to encourage mothers with extra milk to consider donating to help feed premature and medically fragile babies across the state. For more information, visit their website.