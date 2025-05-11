Mother's Day Forecast: Storms, hail and gusty winds possible this afternoon

The Brief Our Mother's Day is starting off on a dry note which is great for any plans with Mom, but more storms ignite later on this afternoon. It's a wash-rinse-repeat set-up, just like much of this week. A Marginal Risk or 1/5 on the risk scale is draped across Central Florida with a couple of storms, including larger hail and gusty winds. Those are the main hazards along with downpours and frequent lightning.



MOTHER'S DAY FORECAST: Our Mother's Day is starting off on a dry note which is great for any plans with Mom, but more storms ignite later on this afternoon. It's a wash-rinse-repeat set-up, just like much of this week. The sea breeze along with some "energy" aloft drive the storm chances later on today, with a few potentially turning strong to severe.

A Marginal Risk or 1/5 on the risk scale is draped across Central Florida with a couple of storms, including larger hail and gusty winds. Those are the main hazards along with downpours and frequent lightning.

Highs rise back into the middle and upper 80s, which is par for the course for this time of year. Showers and storms linger through Sunday night as this area of low pressure across the Gulf shifts east.

MONDAY'S FORECAST: This storm system will essentially be overhead on Monday, making it our 3rd IMPACT DAY of the week. The atmosphere will be more dynamic though, with the help of this system. That could make for a greater threat of severe weather. With more "wind energy", all forms of severe weather will be on the table.

This includes hail and gusty winds, as well as a brief tornado or two. That's something we'll be monitoring closely as Monday could become an Alert Day. With the clouds and rain around, it is looking cooler, with highs closer to 80°.

LOOKING AHEAD: With the upper-level low still circulating close to us on Tuesday, a slim chance of rain or a stray storm is still in the forecast, but it'll be much drier overall. The drier trend continues late this week as a ridge of high pressure builds across the Southeast.

That means more warmth and more sun for Central Florida. Highs surge back up close to 90° Thursday along with plenty of sunshine.

The trend of heat and abundant sun prevails into next weekend. Highs surge back up into the lower 90s on Friday with temps topping out in the middle to potentially even upper 90s by Saturday.

