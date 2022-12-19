Mother of man shot, killed puts up billboards in Orlando in effort to find his killer

article

Three billboards seeking answers about a homicide that happened three years ago have been put up along an Orlando road in hopes that someone will come forward with information that could help solve the case.

On Aug. 23, 2019, Kezome Chambers, 29, was found shot inside his apartment on North Powers Drive, off Silver Star Road, according to authorities. He later died of his injuries at a hospital.

Orange County detectives have asked anyone with information about the homicide case to call Crimeline, but the case remains unsolved.

Golian Wright, Chamber's mother, secured the billboards seen along Silver Star Road – the area where her son was murdered – asking the community to contact come forward with any information that could lead to his killer.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

On one of the billboards, Wright holds a sign that reads, "Do you know who murdered my son?"

According to a release FOX 35 News received Monday, Wright has since settled a negligent security lawsuit for $2 million against a private security firm in charge of securing the property where the shooting took place. Wright reportedly argued Chambers' murder could have been prevented had the security company properly carried out its duties.

She still awaits justice in the criminal court.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimeline at 800-423- TIPS. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.