Woman bitten by alligator in Marion County: FWC

The Brief The incident happened when the woman was swimming in the Silver River, according to officials. FWC officers responded to the scene to locate the alligator.



A woman is recovering in the hospital after officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said she was bitten by an alligator while swimming in Marion County on Saturday.

Officials said the woman was swimming in the Silver River when she was bitten on the arm. The woman was then assisted by Good Samaritans, who brought her back to shore, according to wildlife officials.

The woman was later transported to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

FWC officers responded to the scene to locate the alligator.

The incident comes after several alligator incidents in Central Florida since June, including one where a woman died.

Wildlife officials urge anyone with concerns about an alligator should contact the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 and a wildlife official will respond to the location to resolve the situation.