More than 2,000 pounds of frozen pasta products recalled over lack of inspection

More than a ton of frozen pasta products are being recalled because they were produced without inspection from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the agency said.

The recall involves approximately 2,237 pounds of meat and poultry pasta products made by Avanza Pasta, based in Evanston, Illinois.

The list involves meat and poultry ravioli and tortellini items that were made between Oct. 5, 2019 through March 12, 2021, the agency said. Some of the expiration dates extend into 2022.

The various labels under the recall include Ambrosino's, Calabria Imports, Conte De Savoia, Frankie's Deli, Nature's Best, Piatto Pronto and more. Click here to see the full list on the FSIS website.

"The products subject to recall do not bear an establishment number nor the USDA mark of inspection," the FSIS said in an announcement.

The agency said the products were shipped to restaurants, distributors and retail locations across Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

There have been no reports of illness due to consumption of these products. The FSIS urged people to check their freezers and throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

