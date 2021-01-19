More Publix pharmacies in Florida to offer COVID-19 vaccine

article

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that more Publix stores in Florida will offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination program will now be extended to Palm Beach, Martin, and Monroe counties. The additional locations will bring the total number of Publix stores in Florida distributing the vaccine to 181 across 15 counties.

"It's an exciting day. It's an exciting announcement," the governor said.

The governor made the announcement from a Publix location in Jupiter. He said so far the program has been successful and they look forward to expanding to more Publix locations in the future.

DeSantis says close to 700,000 people over 65-years-old have received a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine:

Seniors 65 and older can book their appointment starting Wednesday at publix.com/covidvaccine. Vaccinations begin Thursday.