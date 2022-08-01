Monkeypox in Florida: Orange County health department responds to national outbreak

article

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is responding to the nationwide monkeypox outbreak.

As of Friday, July 29, there have been 22 people within the county who have contracted monkeypox this year, according to the health department.

Health officials said they will continue to conduct epidemiological investigations to notify possible exposures and offer potential post-exposure prophylaxis. It plans to offer the monkeypox vaccine to high-risk groups as doses become available from the federal government.

Right now, authorities said there are cases of monkeypox in at least 43 states and Washington D.C.

"To date, there have been no monkeypox-related deaths outside of endemic countries. The risk of monkeypox to the general population remains low," the health department said in a news release.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Officials said it's a viral infection transmitted during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing cuddling or sex. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks.

WHAT ARE MONKEYPOX SYMPTOMS?

If a person begins to have the following symptoms, they are asked to call their healthcare provider and ask about testing:

High fever

Intense headache

Swollen lymph nodes

Muscle aches

Chills

Rash

Those with symptoms should avoid contact with others, stay at home, wear a mask and cover sores to protect others.

WHO CAN GET MONKEYPOX?

Anyone can get the infection, but the health department said men who have sex with men remain at the highest risk.