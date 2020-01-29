Mom outraged after teacher at Florida daycare wrote on 1-year-old's stomach

article

A mother is outraged after she picked up her one-year-old son from a Florida daycare and discovered that a teacher wrote on him with a marker to remind her to bring more diapers.

“I was just outraged. I was really upset, I felt like, you know, it was unwarranted physical contact with my one-year-old,” mother Heather Chisum told FOX 4. She said that when she picks up her son Milo from the Children's Education Center of The Islands, she usually finds a daily report paper in his lunch box. This usually lets her know how he did and if he needs more diapers. However, this time, there was no report. Instead, there was a memo written across her son's stomach. His belly read 'Mom, I'm out of diapers. Please read my report.'

After bathing Milo twice and scrubbing several times, Chisum said that she still has not been able to remove the writing from his skin.

“I was mainly upset it was written so far down his torso that his diaper comes above it, so that's upsetting to me that he was naked when he was written on," Chisum added. “I wasn't given a phone call, an email, a text message, and I wasn't verbally told he needed diapers, it's not like they had been hounding me for weeks."

Chisum told FOX 4 that this was not the first time something like this has happened since enrolling her son into daycare. She said that it also happened back in November. She added "I thought it was an isolated incident, and I could be quiet and nothing would happen again, but it happened again."

After this second incident, Chisum took her concerns to the daycare. They responded with the following statement.

"We are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families. It was a breach of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher. The school has taken immediate action to remove the teacher from the school. We are reviewing protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again."

Chisum said it is nice to know it will not be an issue occurring again.

