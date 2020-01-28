Viral TikTok video shows men playing cards while waiting at Florida intersection

What better way to wait for the traffic light to change than to play a game of cards?

A TikTok video of three men playing the popular game Uno at a Florida intersection – table and all – while patiently waiting for the red traffic light to turn green has gone viral.

The video was posted on Thursday by user @driftydilly with the caption, “Florida back at it with the long lights.” The creative video quickly went viral with 1.5 million likes and over 6,000 comments.

Dylan Kjos told FOX 4 he recorded the video at the intersection of Del Prado Blvd and Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, a city in southwest Florida.