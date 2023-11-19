Mom abandons baby on FL beach • FL woman attacks elderly woman over thermostat • FL woman scammed out of $5K

A Michigan mother was arrested for leaving her 1-year-old baby on the beach, a Florida woman was arrested for allegedly attacking an elderly woman over a thermostat, a Florida woman was scammed out of $5,000 by her ‘daughter,’ an 11-year-old Florida boy fabricated a bomb threat because of TikTok, and a Florida man is accused of shooting his spouse and brother-in-law at a hotel: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

'She took my little brother somewhere': 911 call reports missing baby found abandoned on beach

A Michigan woman is behind bars, accused of leaving her one-year-old son alone on a Florida beach.

Shamika Mitchell, 37, of Detroit, faces charges including aggravated child abuse.

A frantic 17-year-old called 911 just after midnight on Nov. 8 as he desperately searched for his baby brother.

"She took my little brother somewhere," he said.

Florida woman attacks elderly woman after she adjusted thermostat, deputies say

Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly "tried to trip" the "face off" an elderly woman after she adjusted the thermostat, according to deputies.

Breiland Springer was arrested and charged with battery on a person older than 65 after the incident that unfolded in Palm Beach County on Nov. 2, according to an arrest affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a development around 4:45 p.m. in response to a domestic call. The victim said she adjusted the thermostat at around 1 a.m. and Springer allegedly came up behind her and grabbed her by her face, according to the affidavit.

She "tried to rip my face off," the woman told deputies, adding that she was able to get away.

Florida woman scammed out of $5,000 by 'daughter' and fake defense attorney, deputies say

Florida deputies are warning of a new scam affecting residents that involves a family member being "arrested" and needing bail money.

Earlier this week, a resident reported a scam to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office after she was called by an unknown person saying her daughter was in jail and needed $5,000 to post bond.

The person said a defense attorney by the name of Matt Arnold would meet her to get the money. The woman went to the bank, took out $5,000, met the "defense attorney" at her house and gave him the cash, according to deputies.

Florida boy, 11, said he fabricated bomb threat because of TikTok: deputies

An 11-year-old student at a Florida middle school is potentially facing serious charges after allegedly making a fake bomb threat during class last week - admitting that he was inspired by an apparent trend on TikTok.

According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35, the boy – a student at Umatilla Middle School – stood up during his second period class and yelled, "There is a bomb on campus."

He was taken to the school's main office and admitted to deputies that "he made the statement because of a TicTok (sic) [TikTok)," according to the report. "[TikTok] has you yell out statements to get points," the report said. He ultimately told deputies, "It was only a joke and there is no bomb."

Florida man accused of shooting spouse, brother-in-law at hotel following wedding

A Florida man was arrested after reportedly shooting his spouse and brother-in-law following a wedding in Franklin, Tennessee, over the weekend, according to police.

Cody Wiggins, 29, was booked into the Williamson County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, and tampering with evidence, the Franklin Police Department said in a news release.

Franklin police officers were called out to the Marriott of Cool Springs around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an "active shooter."

When they arrived at the hotel, they found the two injured victims and immediately began rendering aid.

They were taken to Vanderbilt Hospital. As of Tuesday morning, their conditions remain unknown.

Wiggins left the hotel before officers arrived but was later found by police in a nearby subdivision.